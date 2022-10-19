StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.59. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

