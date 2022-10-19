StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.59. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
