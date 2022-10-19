StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.