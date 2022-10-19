StockNews.com Lowers Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to Hold

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of RFP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 456,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,508. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.93. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 25.81%.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196,327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,276,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 239.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 409,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

