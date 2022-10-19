STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.00 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. STP has a market capitalization of $71.00 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,182.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002821 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00054174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04185419 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,954,897.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

