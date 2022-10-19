Stratis Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002678 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $73.09 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.75 or 0.06749132 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001862 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00034764 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00080925 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063526 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025940 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000313 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,157,781 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
