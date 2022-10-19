Stratis Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002678 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $73.09 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.75 or 0.06749132 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00080925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,157,781 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

