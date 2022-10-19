Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of STRT opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

