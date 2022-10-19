Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.86 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $51.04 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.24 or 0.00079029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

