SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $191.83 million and $100.73 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00007855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

