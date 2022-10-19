SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.91 on Monday. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

