Synapse (SYN) Price Reaches $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $189.91 million and $1.33 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005532 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

