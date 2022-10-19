Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.