Syscoin Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $92.14 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 666,628,259 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

