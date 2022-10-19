T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after buying an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after buying an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after buying an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

TMUS opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

