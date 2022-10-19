T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 569.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

