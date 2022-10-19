Tangible Trading Up 69.5% This Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Tangible has a market cap of $64.49 million and $4.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00010324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded 69.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.85 or 0.27664868 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.98134514 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.