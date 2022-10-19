Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.08.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.