Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,180,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,587,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $94,482.60.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $531,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $531,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $762,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $706,200.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

VIZIO Stock Performance

NYSE VZIO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 841,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,378. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.45. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.