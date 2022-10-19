Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s 4th Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 3.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.29% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. 11,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,963. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

