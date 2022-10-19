Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £24,991.55 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,991.55 ($30,197.62).

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,709.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.11. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 76.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesco Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.83 ($3.57).

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

