Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £24,991.55 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,991.55 ($30,197.62).
Tesco Stock Performance
Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,709.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.11. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 76.25%.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
