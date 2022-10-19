Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

Tesla stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,567,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,216,313. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $204.16 and a fifty-two week high of $414.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.42.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 189,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.65.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

