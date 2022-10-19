The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

