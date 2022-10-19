The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buckle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BKE opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 32.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 49.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

