The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Cut by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 1.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,663,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 747,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 135,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 269,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.