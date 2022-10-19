The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Declares GBX 0.95 Dividend

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DIVI opened at GBX 88 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.16. The Diverse Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £313.17 million and a P/E ratio of 485.56.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

