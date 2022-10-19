The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.5 %

GEO stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 452,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

