The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.30. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.