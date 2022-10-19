The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $44.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.
Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MUR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,685. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.
Insider Activity at Murphy Oil
In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
