The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

