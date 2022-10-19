The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 203,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

