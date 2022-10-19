The Macerich Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,947,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,458,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 421,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,683.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

