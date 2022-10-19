The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.00

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.04), with a volume of 1227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.05).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The stock has a market cap of £144.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.00.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.