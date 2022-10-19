The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 97.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

RMR opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $814.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.