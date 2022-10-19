The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $616,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 45.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 14.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

