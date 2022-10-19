Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 251,050 Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 251,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Innovative Solutions and Support comprises about 1.4% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $105,065.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,039,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,519,269.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 270,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,486. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ISSC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 93 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

