Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys 10,648 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:D traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,147. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

