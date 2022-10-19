Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $305,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Danaher Trading Down 4.2 %

Danaher stock traded down $11.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

