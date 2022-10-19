Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $998,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 1,439,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

