Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New $381,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.91.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $8.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.10. 90,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,557. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 175.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.