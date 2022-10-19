Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 10,359 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Luna Innovations worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,769. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

