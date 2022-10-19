Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 1,973 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,559 shares of company stock worth $913,923 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,200. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

