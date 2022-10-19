Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 411,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 23,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 393.2% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 98,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 160,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,647. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,199,280. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

