Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Purchases A$63,160.98 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 293,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,160.98 ($44,168.52).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Alexander Waislitz bought 200,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($29,370.63).
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Alexander Waislitz purchased 5,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,150.00 ($804.20).
- On Friday, September 16th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,750.00 ($41,083.92).
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$92,000.00 ($64,335.66).
- On Monday, September 12th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,540,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$331,100.00 ($231,538.46).
- On Friday, September 9th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$211,000.00 ($147,552.45).
- On Tuesday, July 26th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($67,132.87).
