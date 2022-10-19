TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Trading 2.7% Higher

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 3,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 577,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIMB. TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TIM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 205.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.