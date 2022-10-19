TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Trading 2.7% Higher

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 3,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 577,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIMB. TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
TIM Trading Up 4.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
TIM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TIM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 205.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TIM (TIMB)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.