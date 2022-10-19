Tobam Acquires 6,077 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tobam grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $153.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

