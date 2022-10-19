Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.80.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.