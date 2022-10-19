Tobam Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tobam increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
