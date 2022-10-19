Tobam Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,514,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.3 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

