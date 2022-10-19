Tobam Has $2.15 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Tobam grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,132,468. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

