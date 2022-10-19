Tobam Has $2.44 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Tobam boosted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $264,531 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.