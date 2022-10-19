Tobam Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $202,762,000 after acquiring an additional 377,760 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

